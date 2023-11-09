VIRGINIA NEWS – Danica Roem becomes the first openly transgender state senator in Virginia

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Danica Roem is the first openly transgender senator in Virginia history after being elected in Tuesday’s election. Roem was elected into Virginia’s 30th District Senate seat. She beat her Republican opponent, Bill Woolf, a former Fairfax County police detective. She is the second transgender person elected across all states in the Senate after Delaware’s Sarah McBride.

“To the people of western Prince William County, the City of Manassas Park and the City of Manassas: I’m so grateful to continue serving my lifelong home community, now in the state Senate,” said Roem in a post to social media. “The voters have shown they want a leader who will prioritize fixing roads, feeding kids, and protecting our land instead of stigmatizing trans kids or taking away your civil rights.”





