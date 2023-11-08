NATIONAL NEWS – Ohio voters approve a constitutional amendment for abortion rights

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Ohio voters passed Issue 1 on Tuesday, which protects abortion and other reproductive health rights in their state’s constitution. Under the amendment, Ohio would be prevented from restricting abortion access before fetal viability.

“Tonight, Americans once again voted to protect their fundamental freedoms – and democracy won,” President Biden said in a statement from the White House. “Tonight, Ohioans sent a clear message: politicians have no place in women’s health care decisions,” shared Ohio Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown on social media.





