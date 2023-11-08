ENTERTAINMENT NEWS – Matthew Perry laid to rest in Los Angeles funeral

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

“Friends” star Matthew Perry unexpectedly passed away on Oct. 28 at age 54. On Friday, he was laid to rest in a Los Angeles funeral attended by friends and family, including his former “Friends” cast members.

“We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew,” shared his fellow castmates Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer. “We were more than just cast mates. We are a family.” Perry is survived by his parents Suzanna Morrison and John Bennett Perry. His was buried at Forest Lawn Memorial Park – Hollywood Hills where such stars as Michael Jackson, Clark Gable and Elizabeth Taylor is buried.





