WASHINGTON, D.C. NEWS – Top official under Mayor Bowser arrested for domestic assault

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Chris Rodriguez, the Washington, D.C. assistant city administrator and acting police chief technology officer under Mayor Muriel Bowser, was arrested for simple assault domestic violence on Nov. 1. Police responded to Rodriguez’s apartment after he allegedly pushed his wife, Amanda, to the ground.

The U.S. Attorney’s office declined to press charges when he appeared in court. The mayor’s office announced that he has been placed on administrative leave. Attorneys Amy Spain and Katherine O’Rouke, representing Rodriguez and his wife, stated, “Mrs. Rodriguez did not encourage nor request any charges to be brought against Dr. Rodriguez, and the charges against him were dropped.” Rodriguez is the third high-ranking official under the Bowser administration to face legal trouble.





