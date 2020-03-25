THE WHITE HOUSE – Trump, Dr. Fauci confirms over 65,000 coronavirus cases, 800 deaths

March 25, 2020

Patrick Collishaw

News Writer

White House

On Friday, March 20, President Donald Trump and Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar held one of many press briefings in regards to the coronavirus. The press briefing above was held in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House and served to educate and update the public on the status of the virus. As of March 25, the United States has more than 61,000 cases of the virus, and there have been more than 800 deaths. The President continues to urge Americans to stay home if they feel sick, avoid discretionary travel and shopping, and work or engage in schooling from home whenever possible. The President is expected to continue to hold regular briefings in regards to the virus for the foreseeable future.

(Official White House Photo by D. Myles Cullen)