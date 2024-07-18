WHITE HOUSE NEWS – President Joe Biden tests positive for COVID-19 again

Zoe Mckey, Staff Writer

President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 while in Las Vegas and is experiencing mild symptoms, including general malaise, according to the White House. Biden will fly to his home in Delaware to self-isolate but will continue his presidential duties. This announcement was made by UnidosUS President Janet Murguía at the group’s Las Vegas convention. Dr. Kevin O’Connor, Biden’s physician, noted Biden’s symptoms include a runny nose and non-productive cough and prescribed the antiviral drug Paxlovid, which Biden has started taking.

Biden had planned to speak at the UnidosUS event to rally Hispanic voters but instead returned to Delaware, where he was scheduled to spend a long weekend. The diagnosis comes amid scrutiny of Biden’s health and stamina as he prepares for another presidential run. Biden, who is vaccinated and boosted, previously tested positive for COVID-19 in summer 2022. Health officials report a recent increase in COVID-19 cases, particularly in the southwestern U.S., as Biden’s positive test adds to ongoing concerns about the virus’s impact.