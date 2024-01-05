Trending
THE WHITE HOUSE – Biden to give “fight for democracy” speech at Valley Forge on Jan 6th anniversary

Featured, DAILY NEWS, The White House
On Friday, the anniversary of the January 6 insurrection and attack on the U.S. Capitol, President Joe Biden will speak to the country at the infamous Valley Forge, Pennsylvania.  The president met with several historians from Harvard, Yale and Princeton on Wednesday to discuss threats to the democracy and the future of the country.

The White House issued a statement indicating the speech would address “ongoing threats to democracy and democratic institutions both here in America and around the world, as well as the opportunities we face as a nation.”

Valley Forge was the location of a historic turning point in the Revolutionary War between the British and American armies.

