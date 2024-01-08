NATIONAL NEWS – Anthony Fauci, former medical chief advisor, called to testify in Congress regarding COVID-19

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and medical chief advisor to the president, will testify before the House Oversight Committee on Monday and Tuesday. The committee is investigating Fauci’s response to COVID-19 and how the outbreak was handled.

Two lawyers representing Fauci and two government lawyers will attend the 7-hour hearing both days. Fauci will also attend a public hearing later that has not yet been confirmed.





