Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Dwayne Preston was sworn in on Jan. 2 to become the first black police chief in the Bowie Police Department’s history. He has served as the acting police chief for the department since September.

Preston has served in law enforcement for 30 years. “After an exhaustive, nationwide search, I am proud to say that Dwayne Preston is the best person to head up the Bowie Police Department,” said Bowie City Manager Alfred Lott.