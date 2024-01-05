NATIONAL NEWS – 1 sixth grader dead, 5 wounded in Iowa school shooting

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Dylan Butler, 17, killed a sixth grader and wounded five others on Thursday when he opened fire at Perry High School in Perry, Iowa. Butler died from what officials believe was a self-inflicted gunshot wound. One victim is in critical condition and the rest are stable, according to Mitch Mortvedt, the state investigation division’s assistant director.

“Our hearts are broken by this senseless tragedy,” said Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds. “Our prayers are with the students, teachers, and families of the Perry Community.”





