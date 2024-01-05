NATIONAL NEWS – Bill Ackman’s wife accused of plagiarism, “apologize of these errors”

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer/Wendy Thompson, Editor

Neri Oxman, wife of billionaire investor Bill Ackman, has been accused of plagiarism and on Thursday apologized for the incidents discovered in her 2010 doctoral dissertation. Ackman was one of the prominent voices accusing Harvard’s former president, Claudine Gay, of plagiarism and calling for her resignation.

Business Insider reported that Oxman “plagiarized multiple paragraphs of her 2010 doctoral dissertation.” Oxman obtained her PhD in 2010 from MIT and became a tenured professor in 2017 before leaving in 2020. She apologized on social media for not properly crediting the sources in four paragraphs of her dissertation, “I regret and apologize for these errors,” she wrote.





