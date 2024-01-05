MARYLAND NEWS – 2 staffers injured during student fight at a Montgomery County high school

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Two staffers at Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School in Montgomery County were knocked to the floor as they tried to de-escalate a fight between students. The two staffers received medical treatment and the students have received disciplinary consequences, according to the school’s principal Shelton Mooney.

“I commend the school administrators and security team for acting swiftly,” said Montgomery County Councilmember Will Jawando. “No matter the reason violence has no place in our schools or community. Our students, teachers, and staff deserve a safe place to learn and work.”





