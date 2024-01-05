WASHINGTON, D.C. NEWS – Another victim robbed at gunpoint in Northwest for Canada Goose jacket

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

A man was robbed at gunpoint in Northwest, D.C. on New Year’s Day for his wallet and Canada Goose jacket. The victim told police that the suspect approached him on foot and another pulled up next to him by car and threatened him.

In December a student at American University was robbed at gunpoint for his Canada Goose Jacket. Canada Goose jackets can cost upwards of $1,500. District police have recommended people to use AirTags on their jackets so that they can track them if they are taken.





