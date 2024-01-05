NATIONAL NEWS – Medical neglect led to the death of former Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson, family claims

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

The family of former Texas Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson intends to file a lawsuit against Baylor Scott & White Institute for Rehabilitation claiming that medical negligence led to Johnson’s death. Johnson was left in her own feces and urine days after having spinal surgery which resulted in an infection that caused her death, according to the family’s attorney Les Weisbrod. Johnson’s son, Kirk, said that he found his mother lying in her feces and urine on Sept. 21 after she called to tell him that no one was responding to her call button.

“Congresswoman Johnson was a longtime friend and champion in the communities we serve — she is an inspiration to all,” said Baylor Scott & White Health in a statement. “We are committed to working directly with the Congresswoman’s family members and their counsel. Out of respect for patient privacy, we must limit our comments.”





