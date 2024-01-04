MARYLAND NEWS – Oral surgeon sentenced to 45 years for supplying drugs to girlfriend who overdosed

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Germantown oral surgeon James Ryan was sentenced to 45 years in prison on Wednesday for supplying and administering drugs to his girlfriend, Sarah Harris, which led to her fatal overdose. Harris began dating and working for Ryan after being a patient at his office.

An autopsy revealed that Harris died of intoxication of diazepam, ketamine, and propofol. “It grieves my heart that he allowed himself to do the things that he has done and that he did,” said Harris’ mother Tina. “He could’ve stopped at any time, but he didn’t, and then he tried to cover it up and he tried to blame it on my daughter Sarah.”