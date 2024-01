Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Clark County District Judge Mary Kay Holthus was attacked in a Las Vegas courtroom by a defendant, Deobra Delone Redden, during his sentencing. The defendant in a felony battery case ran and jumped over the judge’s bench and attacked her which led to a brawl.

Judge Holthus suffered some injuries, but she was not hospitalized. Redden was arrested and jailed and faces new felony charges.