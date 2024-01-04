WORLD NEWS – South Africa files genocide case against Israel

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

South Africa filed a case at the International Court of Justice against Israel accusing it of crimes of genocide against Palestinians in Gaza. In the 84-page case, South Africa described Israel’s actions are genocidal, “The acts and omissions by Israel complained of by South Africa are genocidal in character, because they are intended to bring about the destruction of a substantial part of the Palestinian national, racial, and ethnical group, that being the part of the Palestinian group in the Gaza Strip (‘Palestinians in Gaza’).”

South Africa is the first country to file at the United Nations’ highest court against Israel. “We find this submission meritless, counterproductive, and completely without any basis in fact whatsoever,” said White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby.





