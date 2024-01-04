WASHINGTON, D.C. NEWS – DC Mayor to give SNAP benefits additional funding

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

District Mayor Muriel Bowser has agreed to increase food assistance benefits after threats of a lawsuit from the District Council. The Bowser administration was withholding around $39 million in funding citing budgetary constraints.

“I appreciate that the Mayor saw the legal arguments and has decided to move forward,” said Chairman of the District Council Phil Mendelson. “It’s time to move on to other pressing issues. I’m pleased we’re able to help families, children, and seniors with enhanced food stamp benefits. However small the increase, it makes a difference.”





