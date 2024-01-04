Trending
VIRGINIA NEWS – A viral woman digging a tunnel under her home ordered to stop

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

A Northern Virginia woman, “Kala the Science Girl”, has been ordered by officials to stop building the viral tunnel underneath her home. The town performed an on-site inspection and is working with Kala to make sure code and safety requirements are being followed.

She began the project in 2022 but did not previously have the permits or approval. “It is constructed entirely below the slab of my house,” said Kala. “It shouldn’t be too hard to get the permits and approval, so we’ll be working on that.”



