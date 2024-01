Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

The District Council announced that they are prepared to sue District Mayor Muriel Bowser over withholding food assistance benefits for residents. Bowser recently questioned what the most efficient way to assist residents would be.

“The Mayor’s decision to withhold $39 million in SNAP food assistance from DC families is not just really harmful — it is also unlawful,” said Ward 4 Councilmember Janeese Lewis George.