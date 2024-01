Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Kim Davis, a former county clerk for Rowan County, must pay over $260,000 in fees after she refused to issue marriage licenses for same-sex couples in Kentucky. In 2015, Davis was jailed for five days for her refusal to issue the marriage licenses, which defied a court order.

Along with the $260,000 in fees, Davis will pay $100,000 in damages to the couple that sued. Davis’ attorneys are expected to repeal the ruling.