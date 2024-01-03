POLITICS – Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson dies at age 88

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Eddie Bernice Johnson, the Democratic representative for District 30 in Texas, died on Sunday at age 88. Johnson served in Congress from 1993 to 2023. She made history as the first African American woman elected to a congressional seat in Dallas and the first registered nurse elected to the United States House of Representatives.

“I’m deeply saddened by the passing of Eddie Bernice Johnson,” said House Minority Leader Hakeem Jefferies, D-NY. “We worked side by side for years and I was proud to call her a friend in addition to a colleague. She was a trailblazer in every sense of the word and I was continually impressed by her dedication to public service.”





