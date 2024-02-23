SPORTS NEWS – Workers union disrupt Monumental Sports move to Potomac Yard

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

The potential move of the Washington Wizards and Capitals to Northern Virginia has been met with hurdles since the move was proposed. Last week the Virginia Senate’s Finance Committee rejected a bill to fund the new arena citing concerns for taxpayers. Union workers have now spoken up about the potential move as they want guarantees that union jobs would help build the new arena.

“The stadium would just create bad jobs. Do hard-working Virginians want less for the work they do?” said 25 Union leader Patricia Namyalo. “Don’t you Virginians deserve free health insurance and secure jobs for yourself and for your children? I know you do. So let’s fight back.”





