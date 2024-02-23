SPORTS NEWS – Tiger Woods’ son Charlie falls short in first PGA Tour pre-qualifier

Trending
The DC Spotlight Newspaper
Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Charlie Woods, the son of Tiger Woods, competed on Thursday at the pre-qualifiers in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. He fell short of qualifying for the PGA Tour event.

“Charlie is a great kid and it was great playing with him. It’s definitely the most people I’ve ever seen at a pre-qualifier,” said fellow competitor Olin Browne Jr. “Charlie’s got a beautiful golf game. It’s tough to come out here and play a professional event at 15 years old. I think he conducted himself beautifully. He didn’t have his best stuff today, but he hit some high-quality shots.”



