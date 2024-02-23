ENTERTAINMENT NEWS – Wendy Williams diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia and aphasia

Former talk show host Wendy Williams, 59, has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia and aphasia, according to a statement from her team. Williams was diagnosed last year. Williams ended her show, “The Wendy Williams Show” in 2022 after 14 years on air amid health issues.

“Wendy would not have received confirmation of these diagnoses were it not for the diligence of her current care team, who she chose, and the extraordinary work of the specialists at Weill Cornell Medicine,” said her team in a statement. “Receiving a diagnosis has enabled Wendy to receive the medical care she requires.”





