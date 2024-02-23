MARYLAND NEWS – El Salvador’s president Nayib Bukele attends conservative rally in National Harbor

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele attended a conservative rally in National Harbor on Thursday. He is here to attend the annual Conservative Political Action Conference. Bukele is scheduled to speak at the conference on Saturday.

“The next president of the United States must not only win an election, he must have the vision, the will and the courage to do whatever it takes, and above all, he must be able to identify the underlying forces that will conspire against him,” said Bukele. “These dark forces are already taking over your country.”





