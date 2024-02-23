NATIONAL NEWS – Judge rules that a Texas school’s suspension based on hair does not violate the CROWN Act

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Daryl George, a junior at Barbers Hill High School in Mont Belvieu, Texas has been suspended for the majority of the school year after school officials said that his dreadlocks violate the district dress code for the length of boys’ hair. State District Judge Chap Cain III ruled on Thursday that Barber Hill Independent School District’s dress and grooming policies do not violate the CROWN Act. The CROWN Act prohibits discrimination based on hairstyle and hair texture.

“It’s put a lot of emotions on me—anger, sadness, disappointment,” said George. “It makes me very angry that throughout all these years, throughout all the fighting for the Black history that we’ve already done, we still have to do this again and again and again. It’s ridiculous.”





