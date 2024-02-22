VIRGINIA NEWS – Gov. Glenn Youngkin joined an anti-abortion demonstration in Richmond

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Republicans Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears joined demonstrators in downtown Richmond as they marched in support of anti-abortion. It is the state capital’s sixth annual “March for Life.” Around 3,000 people were estimated to have attended the rally on Wednesday, according to Virginia Division of Capitol Police spokesman Joe Macenka.

“Let’s pray that hearts will be changed,” said Earle-Sears as she addressed the rally. “Let’s pray that our legislators will change and the laws will change.”





