SPORTS NEWS – Commanders hires Lance Newmark as new assistant general manager

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

The Washington Commanders have hired Lance Newmark as their assistant general manager. Newmark was previously with the Detroit Lions as the senior director of player personnel.

“I could not be more excited about joining the Washington Commanders organization,” said Newmark in a statement. “I have tremendous respect for Adam, and believe strongly in him, and in his vision for this franchise. I cannot wait to join Adam, Coach Quinn, and the rest of the organization this week in the DMV.”





