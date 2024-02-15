WASHINGTON, D.C. NEWS – 3 officers shot while attempting to make an animal cruelty arrest

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Three District police officers were shot on Wednesday as they attempted to make an animal cruelty arrest in Southeast. Officers arrived at the residence to serve a warrant for cruelty to animals around 7:30 a.m., according to Metropolitan Police Chief Pamela Smith. Someone in the house refused to come out and a standoff ensued for nearly 13 hours.

“As this dynamic situation unfolds, our thoughts are with our partners at MPD who are being treated in the hospital and we are wishing them all the best in their recovery,” said the Humane Rescue Alliance in a statement following the shooting. “We could not fulfill our mission without them. We are also concerned for the safety of the officers who remain on scene, the community members who continue to be affected, and the animals whom we were there to protect.”





