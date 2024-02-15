POLITICS – Congress received a false certificate of votes from Michigan electors in 2020 presidential election

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

16 Republicans were charged by the Michigan Attorney General in July for their role in a fake elector plot after the 2020 presidential election. The electors sent a false certificate to Congress declaring that Former President Donald Trump had won the state though election results confirmed that he lost.

15 defendants face charges for forgery and conspiracy to commit election forgery. One of the defendants, James Renner, agreed to a cooperation deal with the state Attorney General’s office last year in exchange for his charges being dropped. “We were told this was an appropriate process,” said Renner in a preliminary hearing.





