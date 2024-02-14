ENTERTAINMENT NEWS – Usher marries longtime partner Jennifer Goicoechea after Super Bowl performance

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Usher married his longtime partner Jennifer Goicoechea in Las Vegas hours after his Super Bowl halftime performance. Usher and Goicoechea have been together since 2019 and have two children. The pair married at Vegas Weddings.

“Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea took the next step in their relationship and did get married on Sunday night in Las Vegas surrounded by close friends and family,” said Usher’s representative, Lydia Kanuga. “They both look forward to continuing to raise their children together surrounded by love and thank everyone for the well wishes.”





