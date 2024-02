Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Democrat Tom Suozzi won a special election on Tuesday for a U.S. House District 3 seat in New York. The seat was previously held by Republican George Santos who was expelled from Congress in December. Suozzi previously represented the district for three terms.

House Republicans now have a 219-212 majority. “Thank you! Next stop… November,” states Suozzi’s campaign website following the results. “We’re just getting started…”