NATIONAL NEWS – Bob Edwards, longtime host of NPR’s ‘Morning Edition,’ dies at 76

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Bob Edwards, the longtime host of the National Public Radio’s “Morning Edition” show, died on Satruday at age 76. Edwards first began his 30-year tenure with NPR in 1974, four years after the network was established.

“It’s with the heaviest of hearts to share that Bob Edwards passed away peacefully on Saturday night. His daughters Susannah, Nora and I were with him as he took his final breath,” wrote his wife Windsor Johnson. “The world of broadcasting has lost a behemoth. Bob was an absolute master at his skill and left an indelible mark on the field of journalism.”





