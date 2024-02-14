NATIONAL NEWS – House impeaches Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

The Republican lead House voted to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. This was the second vote as the first vote failed in a 214-216 vote. Mayorkas is the first Cabinet secretary to be impeached in almost 150 years and only the second in history.

Repiublicans initiated the impeachment process because they claimed Mayorkas failed to enforce border laws. Mayorkas will now face trial in the Democratic-controlled Senate, two-thirds marjoprity vote will be needed to convict him and remove him from office.





