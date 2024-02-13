MARYLAND NEWS – Toddler killed, mother wounded in shooting outside a Prince George County apartment

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Two-year-old Jeremy Poou-Caceres was killed and his mother was wounded after a shooting at an apartment complex in Prince George’s County. Two suspects, Johnny Alejandro Turcios, 28, and Israel Fuentes Jr, 38, were arrested and charged with first- and second- degree murder in the death of Poou-Caceres. The two are being held without bond until their scheduled court appearances.

“We are going to pursue this case. Like we do every other case,” said Prince George’s County State Attorney Aisha Braveboy. “But this is a very sad case, it just is. A two-year-old, an innocent child is dead, gone.”





