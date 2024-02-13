Trending
The DC Spotlight Newspaper
The DC Spotlight Newspaper
You are at:»»VIRGINIA NEWS – Prince William County superintendent McDade named regional superintendent of the year

VIRGINIA NEWS – Prince William County superintendent McDade named regional superintendent of the year

0
By on Featured, DAILY NEWS, Features, Virginia News

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Prince William County Superintendent LaTanya McDade was named as the Regional Superintendent of the Year for Northern Virginia School Districts. McDade was the chief education officer for Chicago Public Schools before transitioning as the superintendent of Prince William County Public Schools in 2021. 

“I just take this job so incredibly seriously,” said McDade. “I take it to heart. It’s what drives me every day.” McDade was nominated unanimously by other superintendents in the Northern Virginia region.



Share.

About Author

avatar

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

Social Widgets powered by AB-WebLog.com.