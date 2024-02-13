WASHINGTON, D.C. NEWS – ALERT! School buses to install cameras to identify passing cars

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Cameras will be installed on District school buses beginning in March to identify drivers that do not stop while the bus stop sign is extended. Around 25 buses are expected to have the cameras installed.

“Many are special needs but they travel throughout the District and some of them are in schools right outside of the District,” said Interim Director for the District Department of Transportation, Sharon Kershbaum. “Those are highly vulnerable folks who are on the buses so we want to make sure that people are very careful when the school buses stop arms are out.”





