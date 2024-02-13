NATIONAL NEWS – Senate passes $95.3 billion aid package for Ukraine and Israel

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

The Senate passed a $95.3 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan in a 70-29 vote on Tuesday. Under the bill, $60 billion would go to Ukraine, $14.1 billion to Israel, and $8 billion to Taiwan.

“If we want the world to remain a safe place for freedom, for democratic principles, and for our future prosperity, then America must lead the way,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. “And with this bill, the Senate declares that American leadership will not waver, not falter, not fail.” The bill now moves to the GOP-controlled House, who have said that they will not pass a bill that does not address implementing tougher border security measures.





