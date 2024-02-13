VIRGINIA NEWS – Virginia House advances Monumental Sports arena bill

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

The Virginia House of Delegates advanced legislation that would allow the Monumental Sports to build a new arena in Alexandria for the Washington Wizards and Capitals. Some Democrats have raised concerns about a bipartisan plan with Governor Glenn Youngkin for the arena,“We definitely had concerns about whether the governor is willing to consider our priorities,” said state Sen. Scott Surovell (D-Fairfax).

The final vote is scheduled for Tuesday and if passed will move to the Senate. “It creates 30,000 jobs and unlocks billions in new revenue that can be used to fund expanded toll relief in Portsmouth, increased funding for I-81, and new money for education for rural and urban school divisions across the commonwealth,” said Youngkin’s communications director, Rob Damschen.