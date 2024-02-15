WHITE HOUSE NEWS – Biden will not take cognitive test in physical exam, White House says

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

During a White House press briefing on Monday reporters asked if President Biden would be taking a cognitive test during his upcoming physical exam. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre stated that they would follow Biden’s doctor, Kevin O’Connor’s assessment that one was not needed. Biden also did not take a cognitive test last year.

“I’m just gonna say what Dr. O’Connor said to me about a year ago when the report came out last year obviously on his [President Biden] physical which is: ‘The president proves every day [in]how he operates and how he thinks, by dealing with world leaders, by making difficult decisions on behalf of the American people — whether it’s domestic, whether it’s national security.’ And so, he shows it every day how he thinks, how he operates, and so that is how Dr. O’Connor sees it, and that is how I’m going to leave it,” said White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.





