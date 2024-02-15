NATIONAL NEWS – One person killed, 21 injured in shooting at Kansa City Chiefs Super Bowl parade

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

One person was killed and 21 people were injured in a shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade on Wednesday. Three suspects have been arrested according to Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves. The shooting happened near Union Station.

“We are truly saddened by the senseless act of violence that occurred outside of Union Station at the conclusion of today’s parade and rally,” wrote the Kansas City Chiefs in a statement. “ Our hearts go out the victims, their families, and all of Kansas City.”





