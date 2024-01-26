POLITICS NEWS – Arizona GOP chair resigns after alleged bribe of Kari Lake audio leaks

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Chairman of the Arizona Republican Party Jeff DeWit announced his resignation after The Daily Mail published an audio recording of a conversation between him and Republican Senate candidate Kari Lakes. In the audio, DeWit asks Lake if there is an amount of money she would accept in exchange for not running for senate.

“Contrary to accusations of bribery, my discussions were transparent and intended to offer perspective, not coercion,” wrote DeWit in a statement. “Our relationship was based on friendship, and the conversation that is now being scrutinized was an open, unguarded exchange between friends in the living room of her house. I genuinely believed I was offering a helpful perspective to someone I considered a friend.”











