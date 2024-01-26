VIRGINIA NEWS – Virginia man brought back to the US, faces 1991 murder charges of his wife

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

In 1991 Jose Lazaro Cruz was charged in the fatal stabbing of his wife, Ana Jurado. Cruz fled the country and settled in El Salvador which had no provisions to extradite suspects to the United States. He is currently being held at the Fairfax County Jail as he awaits trial after he was arrested trying to enter Costa Rica.

“He avoided accountability for something he did nearly 33 years ago,” said Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis. “We’ve never forgotten the family. We’ve never forgotten the seriousness of this crime.”





