Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Prince William County’s Sarah Everhardt finished fourth at the 2024 Prevagen U.S. Figure Skating Championships. Everhardt, 17, is a junior at Battlefield High School and made her debut at the senior nationals on Friday.

“The crowd here is awesome,” said Everhardt. “There’s so many people cheering for me. It’s my first time skating for an awesome crowd and it’s really really cool.”