WASHINGTON, D.C. NEWS – DC to begin issuing fines for driving in bus lanes

Featured, DAILY NEWS, Features, Wash DC News

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Beginning Monday the District will begin issuing a $100 fine for anyone that is caught driving in the city’s bus-only lanes. There are cameras installed on select Metrobuses that will film the drivers breaking the rule and then send the footage to the District Department of Transportation. 

The initiative is a part of the Clear Lanes Program which aims to improve bus travel times and bus stop safety. “Get ready for a smoother commute on Monday,” shared the District Department of Transportation in a post on social media. 



