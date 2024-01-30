WASHINGTON, D.C. NEWS – Columbia Heights CVS to close in February due to shoplifting

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

A CVS store in Columbia Heights announced the store’s closure in February due to shoplifting. Customers’ prescriptions will be transferred to a nearby location.

“Maintaining access to pharmacy services in the communities we serve is an important factor we consider when making store closure decisions,” said a CVS spokeswoman in a statement. “Other factors include local market dynamics, population shifts, a community’s store density, and ensuring there are other geographic access points to meet the needs of the community.”





