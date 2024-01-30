Trending
The DC Spotlight Newspaper
The DC Spotlight Newspaper
You are at:»»NATIONAL NEWS – Jury rules that Donald Trump must pay $83.3 million to E. Jean Carroll

NATIONAL NEWS – Jury rules that Donald Trump must pay $83.3 million to E. Jean Carroll

0
By on Featured, DAILY NEWS, Features, National

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

A federal jury ruled that former President Donald Trump must pay E. Jean Carroll $83.3 million in damages for defamation. Carroll previously won a $5 million sexual abuse and defamation case against Trump last year. “This is a great victory for every woman who stands up when she’s been knocked down, and a huge defeat for every bully who has tried to keep a woman down,” said Carroll. 

“Absolutely ridiculous! I fully disagree with both verdicts, and will be appealing this whole Biden Directed Witch Hunt focused on me and the Republican Party,” shared Trump in a post on social media. “Our Legal System is out of control, and being used as a Political Weapon. They have taken away all First Amendment Rights. THIS IS NOT AMERICA!”



Share.

About Author

avatar

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

Social Widgets powered by AB-WebLog.com.