NATIONAL NEWS – Jury rules that Donald Trump must pay $83.3 million to E. Jean Carroll

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

A federal jury ruled that former President Donald Trump must pay E. Jean Carroll $83.3 million in damages for defamation. Carroll previously won a $5 million sexual abuse and defamation case against Trump last year. “This is a great victory for every woman who stands up when she’s been knocked down, and a huge defeat for every bully who has tried to keep a woman down,” said Carroll.

“Absolutely ridiculous! I fully disagree with both verdicts, and will be appealing this whole Biden Directed Witch Hunt focused on me and the Republican Party,” shared Trump in a post on social media. “Our Legal System is out of control, and being used as a Political Weapon. They have taken away all First Amendment Rights. THIS IS NOT AMERICA!”





