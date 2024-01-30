MARYLAND NEWS – Volunteer firefighter charged with intentionally setting fires

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Allison Nicole Creutzer, 20, a volunteer firefighter in Carroll County was arrested on Saturday after officials linked her to allegedly setting a series of fires in Liberty Reservoir and Eldersburg last year. Creutzer was a volunteer with the Reese Volunteer Fire Company.

“I want to make clear that this one person’s alleged actions in no way reflect upon the thousands of dedicated career and volunteer firefighters who serve our communities—especially our volunteers who give of themselves and their time to serve Maryland,” said acting State Fire Marshal Jason Mowbray. “I’m disappointed, but the alleged actions of one should not disparage the work and sacrifices of those who serve.”





