Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Charles Littlejohn, 38, has been sentenced to five years in prison for leaking former President Donald Trump’s tax records along with thousands of other’s information. In October, Littlejohn, plead guilty to one count of unauthorized disclosures of income tax returns.

“I acted out of a sincere misguided belief,” said Littlejohn. “We as a country make the best decisions when we are all properly informed.”